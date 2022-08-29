x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!

The first day of school can always bring a few jitters, but many are excited to return back to the classrooms.
Credit: pololia - stock.adobe.com
A classroom of a daycare center without children and teacher

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back to school moments! 

9:05 a.m. - Students at High Point Central try out new body scanners 

8:47 a.m. - High Point Central cheer team welcomes students on their first day back 

8:28 a.m. - Students, and Christian, are full of sugar this morning! 

8:05 a.m. - Monique shares her back to school memory! 

7:34 a.m. - Students in for a treat as they enter Walkertown Middle School this morning! 

7:15 a.m. - Students and teachers entering Walkertown Middle School 

7:08 a.m. - GCS acting Superintendent welcoming students back to school at Oak Hill Elementary School

7:05 a.m. - Meghann shares her back to school memory! 

6:34 a.m. - Sunrise over Walkertown Middle School 

6:29 a.m. - GMS crew in the school spirit! 

6:05 a.m. - Tanya shares her funny school lunch story! 

5:26 a.m. - Christian's weather update for students, parents, and teachers 

PHOTOS: First day of school!

1 / 18
Parents
Josiah's first day of first grade! Have a great first day!❤️ Mom & Dad A.k.a. Tracey & Jaron

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year.

Before You Leave, Check This Out