BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!

The first day of school can always bring a few jitters, but many are excited to return back to the classrooms.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back to school moments!

9:05 a.m. - Students at High Point Central try out new body scanners

It’s also the first day of body Scanners being at all District high schools. Any student who signals the scanner is getting their bags checked. The process is going smoothly so far here at High Point Central. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/HlQaCZvWjC — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) August 29, 2022

8:47 a.m. - High Point Central cheer team welcomes students on their first day back

At High Point Central students are getting a performance & encouraging welcome from the cheer team this morning 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ryMMoHa971 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) August 29, 2022

8:28 a.m. - Students, and Christian, are full of sugar this morning!

The students at Walkertown Middle are full of sugar this morning.



Christian is also now full of sugar. Very on brand.#firstdayofschool @WFMY pic.twitter.com/djVaNpDCvx — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 29, 2022

8:05 a.m. - Monique shares her back to school memory!

We're sharing our Back To School memories with you! @mdrobinsontv pic.twitter.com/UVJZ4sv1D0 — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) August 29, 2022

7:34 a.m. - Students in for a treat as they enter Walkertown Middle School this morning!

“We’ve got doughnuts in hall to welcome back you back to school!”



Walkertown Middle has it going on!! pic.twitter.com/OTgWXJexSI — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 29, 2022

7:15 a.m. - Students and teachers entering Walkertown Middle School

The kids are coming back! Lots of smiling faces on students and teachers this morning at Walkertown Middle School!#FirstDayOfSchool pic.twitter.com/wb5VE3tBfF — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 29, 2022

7:08 a.m. - GCS acting Superintendent welcoming students back to school at Oak Hill Elementary School

@GCSchoolsNC acting Superintendent Whitney Oakley is giving little ones here at Oak Hill Elementary a warm welcome for the first day of school! #BackToSchool #GCS @WFMY pic.twitter.com/GsqURwlP9Q — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) August 29, 2022

7:05 a.m. - Meghann shares her back to school memory!

We're sharing our Back To School memories with you! @MeghannMollerus pic.twitter.com/2WdKzFXJVR — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) August 29, 2022

6:34 a.m. - Sunrise over Walkertown Middle School

Sun coming up as kids head back to school today!



Beautiful morning at Walkertown Middle School, doing weather on the road and welcoming students back. pic.twitter.com/q6ZelgfqGv — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 29, 2022

6:29 a.m. - GMS crew in the school spirit!

6:05 a.m. - Tanya shares her funny school lunch story!

Best wishes to all Triad students on their first day Back To School! @TanyaRiveraOn2 🏫 pic.twitter.com/c2mEm0sZar — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) August 29, 2022

5:26 a.m. - Christian's weather update for students, parents, and teachers

It's back to school in the Triad, today! Praying for safe and successful year for all students, teachers, and parents!



Weather looks great. Muggy at the bus stop, mainly just hot and dry on the ride home. #StormTrack2 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Pq9JmibjrF — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 29, 2022

PHOTOS: First day of school! 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.