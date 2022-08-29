BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back to school moments!
9:05 a.m. - Students at High Point Central try out new body scanners
8:47 a.m. - High Point Central cheer team welcomes students on their first day back
8:28 a.m. - Students, and Christian, are full of sugar this morning!
8:05 a.m. - Monique shares her back to school memory!
7:34 a.m. - Students in for a treat as they enter Walkertown Middle School this morning!
7:15 a.m. - Students and teachers entering Walkertown Middle School
7:08 a.m. - GCS acting Superintendent welcoming students back to school at Oak Hill Elementary School
7:05 a.m. - Meghann shares her back to school memory!
6:34 a.m. - Sunrise over Walkertown Middle School
6:29 a.m. - GMS crew in the school spirit!
6:05 a.m. - Tanya shares her funny school lunch story!
5:26 a.m. - Christian's weather update for students, parents, and teachers
PHOTOS: First day of school!
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775