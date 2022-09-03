School board approves new name for all male middle college at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about two A&T Students partnering with a former Tarheel.
Guilford County Schools approves the name change of the all-male middle college Tuesday night.
The Middle College at N.C. A&T will now be renamed the A&T Four Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University.
It's in honor of the Greensboro Four Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond. These four men refused to give up their seats at the whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro while they were students at A&T.
The Facilities Naming Committee brought up the name at the March 8 board meeting, and wrote, “The A&T Four’s heroic and selfless actions on February 1, 1960, were the impetus for the sit-in movement across the United States. Their actions forever changed the course of U.S. history.”