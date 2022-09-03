School board approves new name for all male middle college at N.C. A&T

It's in honor of the Greensboro Four Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, and David Richmond.

Guilford County Schools approves the name change of the all-male middle college Tuesday night.

The Middle College at N.C. A&T will now be renamed the A&T Four Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University.

It's in honor of the Greensboro Four Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond. These four men refused to give up their seats at the whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro while they were students at A&T.