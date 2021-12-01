SCHOOL DELAYS: Several western Piedmont districts delaying 2 hours Tuesday due to black ice

Alleghany County, Surry County, Stokes County, Wilkes County and Mount Airy City Schools are all on a two-hour delay Tuesday, January 12.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Several western Piedmont school districts are on two-hour delays Tuesday, citing dangerous weather conditions like black ice.

Surry County, Stokes County, Wilkes County, Alleghany County, and Mount Airy City Schools have all announced two-hour delays for Tuesday, January 12 on their Facebook pages. Here are the messages from each district.

"Due to possible icy road conditions [Tuesday] morning, January 12, 2021, Alleghany County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay. Thank you and please be safe."

"Good morning! Due to inclement weather, MACS will operate on a two-hour delay today Tuesday, January 12. BHT and Jones will start school at 10 while MAMS and MAHS will begin at 11."

"Stokes County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, due to black ice/frozen fog in the northern parts of the County."

"Due to black ice, Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 12. Thank you, and be safe."