Education

SCHOOL DELAYS: Several western Piedmont districts delaying 2 hours Tuesday due to black ice

Alleghany County, Surry County, Stokes County, Wilkes County and Mount Airy City Schools are all on a two-hour delay Tuesday, January 12.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Several western Piedmont school districts are on two-hour delays Tuesday, citing dangerous weather conditions like black ice. 

Surry County, Stokes County, Wilkes County, Alleghany County, and Mount Airy City Schools have all announced two-hour delays for Tuesday, January 12 on their Facebook pages. Here are the messages from each district. 

Alleghany County Schools

"Due to possible icy road conditions [Tuesday] morning, January 12, 2021, Alleghany County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay. Thank you and please be safe."

Mount Airy City Schools

"Good morning! Due to inclement weather, MACS will operate on a two-hour delay today Tuesday, January 12. BHT and Jones will start school at 10 while MAMS and MAHS will begin at 11."

Stokes County Schools

"Stokes County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, due to black ice/frozen fog in the northern parts of the County."

Surry County Schools 

"Due to black ice, Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 12. Thank you, and be safe."

Wilkes County Schools 

"Due to concerns with black ice in some of our higher elevations, Wilkes County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students today, Tuesday, January 12."

