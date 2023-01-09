x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions

Two school districts are operating on a 2-hour delay due to potential black ice on the roads this morning.
Credit: WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road.

School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions. 

It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees of difference could mean a greater impact. Of course, a few degrees warmer and there may be no impact.

Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 9, 2023, due to low roadway temperatures and the potential for black ice.

Posted by Surry County Schools on Monday, January 9, 2023

Due to wet roads, low temperatures, and fog, we will operate on a 2-hour delay today. BH Tharrington Primary School...

Posted by Mount Airy City Schools on Monday, January 9, 2023

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

ABSS discusses bus safety following 911 hoax call

Before You Leave, Check This Out