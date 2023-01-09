School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions

Two school districts are operating on a 2-hour delay due to potential black ice on the roads this morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road.

School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.

It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees of difference could mean a greater impact. Of course, a few degrees warmer and there may be no impact.

Surry Co. Schools & Mt. Airy City Schools on two-hour delays today due to threat of black ice and fog. @WFMY — Meghann Mollerus (@MeghannMollerus) January 9, 2023

Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 9, 2023, due to low roadway temperatures and the potential for black ice. Posted by Surry County Schools on Monday, January 9, 2023

Due to wet roads, low temperatures, and fog, we will operate on a 2-hour delay today. BH Tharrington Primary School... Posted by Mount Airy City Schools on Monday, January 9, 2023

