School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road.
School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees of difference could mean a greater impact. Of course, a few degrees warmer and there may be no impact.
