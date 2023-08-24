School lunches: Menus, pricing, free meal applications, and more

Parents, we've linked you to school lunch information in your child's district.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we know you're doing everything to prepare your kids for back to school. That includes thinking about their meals. Do they need to bring lunch money? Does your school offer free breakfast and lunch? How can you see what's on the menu every day?

Here's a one-stop shop on each Triad district, how they're handling lunches, and where parents can find more information.

Guilford County Schools

There are several schools in GCS that offer free breakfast and lunches to students. Click here to see if your child's school is part of the Community Eligibility Provision for 2023-24. Apply for free/reduced-cost lunch here.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

There are several schools in WS/FCS that offer free breakfast and lunch to students. Click here to see if your child's school is part of the Community Eligibility Provision for 2023-24. You can apply for free/reduced-cost meals here.

WS/FCS also released its meal prices for the 2023-24 school year. Lunch is $2.90 for elementary kids, $3 for middle school kids, and $3.10 for high schoolers.

WS/FCS also encourages parents to download the Nutrislice app to see the menu and get nutrition information.

Rockingham County Schools

Rockingham County Schools is offering all students free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year. The district will receive free meals through its participation in the Community Eligibility Provision. There's no need for families to submit free/reduced lunch applications. Snack options and a la carte items will still be available for purchase. Parents can add money to their students' accounts here.

Alamance-Burlington School System

Davidson County Schools

Randolph County Schools

Surry County Schools

All Surry County elementary and middle school students will get free breakfast and lunch under the CEP for the 2023-24 school year. Parents can get the mobile menu app to see meal calendars.