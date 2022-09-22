Student hits school administrator at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown

School leaders said the student will face repercussions for their actions.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools.

It happened at Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown.

School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy.

The grade level of the student is unknown at this time.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.