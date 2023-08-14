What Triad students want you to know about school shootings

WFMY News 2 asked six Triad students about their experiences living in the age of school shootings.

The names of the students have been changed to protect their identities. All students were interviewed with parental consent.

During all of that, how often do we hear from the students themselves?

Every day, there is a chance for another school to be targeted. After every school shooting, that same conversation happens on TV, social media, and in legislatures.

Students are told to have survival skills in their back pockets in case the worst happens. Run. Hide. Fight. Go into the corner of the classroom, barricade the doors with the desks, and above all, stay silent.

Then, a new wave of panic sets in. You start hearing the latest solution from local schools to protect students. Some schools say installing bulletproof glass will help and while others start ordering metal detectors. An administrator promises to increase school resource officers and tighten security. Maybe increasing random bag checks and active shooter drills at random intervals throughout the year will do it this time.

Another gunman walks into a school and starts shooting. Before you know it, your phone is dinging repeatedly with every news station reporting the latest death toll number.

The threat of shootings begins to loom over students as soon as they walk through the door.

It’s back-to-school season. Students are picking out their first-day outfits and choosing which folders will go with which subjects. Yet, something darker than first-day jitters and finding the right homeroom lingers when that school bell rings.

“It’s trauma. It’s a very traumatic experience,” Sarah shared. “It’s sad to watch and sad to see. This is not something you want your child or anyone in the world or even yourself to live through,” Sarah said.

Ja’Zari Harper, a senior at Dudley High School , was shot and killed in October 2022, though it was not on school grounds.

“We just recently had someone get shot who went to our school in 2022 and after that, they just tried to make it seem like life was normal. After that , life was not normal. Life is not normal after any shooting,” Sarah from Dudley High School shared.

“It’s really disturbing and sad, thinking this could be my school next,” her 16-year-old sister, Grace, who goes to West Forsyth chimed in.

“It’s really annoying going to school [thinking], 'Am I going to get shot today?',” Alexa, a 13-year-old from the Redeemer School shared.

"Stay Calm, Stay Quiet and Hidden" : The Drills

Students are taught to stay alert and to always be ready for a threat.

“[I feel] scared for my safety. I walk into school every day basically being prepared to run at any moment just in case a shooting happens,” 16-year-old, Jamie, from Grimsley High School shared.

A middle school student brought a gun to Grimsley High School in early Feb. 2023.

“We do lockdown drills every single month; we go over them lots of times. Teachers tell us if this was a real situation how we should react – stay calm, stay quiet and hidden,” said Trevor.

He mentioned his teachers told him to hope and pray.

Grace was at West Forsyth High School when a shooting at Mt. Tabor sent the school into lockdown for hours in Sept. 2021.

“I just remember after the Mt. Tabor shooting, my mom just like hugging me like ‘I love you. Thank God it wasn’t you,’” Grace shared.

15-year-old William Miller Junior was shot and killed by a fellow student on Sept. 1 at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. He was the target and the only victim.

Junior’s death had an impact on Grace’s close circle.

“One of my really good friends lost a friend in the Mt. Tabor shooting,” said Grace. “Seeing her grieving process, I’m like, if that was my school that would be…it would be really horrible.”

Grace mentioned how the Mt. Tabor shooting was the reason she got a cell phone in order to communicate with her parents. On the day of the shooting, she was stranded at the school until 8 p.m. with no way to reach them.

Alexa had a close call with gun violence as well. The Redeemer School was very close to the shooting at Forsyth Tech, which sent the school into a “stay-in-place drill” where students did not switch classrooms until it was lifted.