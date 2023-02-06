North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad

The school start date change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year.

The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.

As of now, the school start date across the state is the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

The bill proposes certain districts be allowed to open as soon as August 10th.

If passed, the change would go into effect next school year.