x
Education

These school districts are offering free meals for the summer

Here's a breakdown of where kids and teens can eat while school is out.
Credit: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Serving tray with delicious food on table. Concept of school lunch

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Learning doesn't end when school's out. Neither does the need for good nutrition.

Summer is when kids can sleep in, travel to the beach with their families, and enjoy a break from school. But for some, it could mean not knowing where they're going to get their next meal. 

Food insecurity increases during the summer months when kids can't rely on the meals they receive at school.

Here's how each county will provide meals to kids this summer:

Guilford County Schools

On-site breakfast and lunch will be served to children 18 and under for free. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program is from June 20  to Aug. 17 at most participating schools. 

More than half of GCS students are eligible for free and reduced meals during the school year. 

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools 

On-site meals for WSFC will run from June 20 to Aug 11. All meals must be eaten on-site, according to the school district

Randolph County Schools 

Randolph County School System will be providing free meals to all children ages 18 and under. There are no income requirements, but you must register on their website. Click here to register in Spanish

Don't see your school district listed? Text Food to 304-304 to find a location near you. 

