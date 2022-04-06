School threats made at Randleman High School on social media

Detectives found the juvenile responsible and told the parents the potential consequences.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile made threatening statements through social media towards Randleman High School Saturday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 7:30 p.m. they got a report about someone making threatening statements involving the school. The ICAC Unit was called to investigate, and they found the address of the juvenile responsible.

Detectives went to the address and told the parents of the juvenile about the threats made via social media and the potential consequences.

Deputies said the juvenile admitted to making the statements but was adamant the threats were fake.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey said the juvenile had threatened violence on the last day of school.

“The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department contacted me at 8:40 p.m. on 6/4/22 regarding a threat to the campus of Randleman High School. The threat was posted on social media and referenced violence towards the school on 6/8/22."

The sheriff’s office is working with the Randolph County School System and administration about this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

