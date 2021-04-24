Senior prom planned off-campus by Southern Alamance High School parents after official prom canceled

To address COVID-19 concerns, a parent organizer said the event will be held inside a large barn and an outdoor open-air field for students to spread out.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A group of parents have banded together to organize an off-campus prom for Southern Alamance High School seniors after the official school-sponsored prom was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to organizers who spoke with WFMY, the prom, themed "A Night Under the Stars" will be held on June 3, 2021 at Bradshaw Farm in Haw River, NC.

Organizers said that this private prom is open to all Southern Alamance High School seniors and their dates, but emphasized that it is not affiliated with or endorsed by the school or district.

Tickets are $30 per person through April 30, 2021, and $50 per person for tickets purchased after May 1, 2021, organizers said.

Entertainment provided by DJ Chris “Chub” May. Light refreshments will be offered, including donuts provided by Dusty Doughnuts.

More information is available on the prom's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SAHSClassOf2021SeniorFormal

WFMY spoke with Angie Newton, one of the organizers, and her daughter Brooke of Graham, NC.

"Even though its been a tough year, we can end it making a good memory for the kids," Angie said. "We want to make sure all students know about the prom, and not all students are on social media. We didn't want to single it out for one group of kids. We wants all the kids to know they are invited."

To address COVID-19 concerns, Angie said the event will be held inside a large barn and an outdoor open-air field for students to spread out.

"We've sold 80 tickets so far and there are 270 kids in the senior class," Angie said.