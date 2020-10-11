‘She will forever be a fabric of Easton Elementary,’ WS/FCS’ long-time elementary teacher assistant dies

“Everyone knew Ms. Gaither and she will forever be a part of the fabric of Easton Elementary," Easton Principal Ramona Warren said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ district is mourning the death of a teacher assistant.

The school district said Teresa Gaither, a long-time teacher assistant at Easton Elementary died. The school district said they were notified late Monday about Gaither’s death. Gaither has served as a teaching assistant since 1997.

“Ms. Gaither was well known in the Easton community. While I did not know her personally, I know she touched lots of lives and was a well-respected and valuable member of the Easton faculty. Losing a staff member is never easy. My condolences and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers,” Dr. Angela Hairston said.

“Everyone knew Ms. Gaither and she will forever be a part of the fabric of Easton Elementary. She cared so much about the school, our children, and this community. She poured her heart and soul into working with our students and will be sorely missed,” Easton Principal Ramona Warren said.

The school district said the Forsyth County Department of Public Health has given WS/FCS no indication that Ms. Gaither’s cause of death was related to her employment.