There are close to 80 School Resource Officers between the 200 plus schools in Guilford and Forsyth Counties.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School Resource Officers (SROs) are not a luxury to have at this point, they're a necessity.

According to Guilford County Schools, almost every traditional middle and high school has at least one School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus.

The same is true in Forsyth County, but according to Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr, that's nowhere near enough.

"Some high schools you have two, some high schools you have one, but my proposal is we have at least one at every school. No elementary school in our county has an SRO. That's a defense for me, instead of offense which is having someone already there."

Guilford County Schools have the same policy and SROs as most middle and high schools.

Today we spoke with Captain Brian Hall, who is the head of SROs for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.