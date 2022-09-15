Shift_Ed focused on making sure Guilford County students have a chance at higher education

Since 2016 Shift_Ed has connected students with 12.6 million dollars in scholarship funding and looking to add more in 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though we're only two weeks into the new school year, lots of seniors are already thinking about what comes next.

One local organization is helping Guilford county students get ahead with a way to get scholarship money.

Today, we learned how Shift_Ed can help your student.

Starting next year, Shift_Ed will give more scholarship money than ever before to students right here in Guilford County.

So far, the group has already given out $12.6 million dollars to those in need.

Now hearing that kind of numbers have you thinking, how do I know if my student qualifies for this type of help?

Well, Shift_Ed CEO Wendy Poteat has all those answers for you.

"They had to be enrolled in Guilford County Schools since the 9th grade... They have to fill out a FAFSA and complete our application... really that's all they have to have done, there's no GPA requirement, no recommendations, no essay, it'll take about 5-10 minutes to finish the application for Shift_Ed", Poteat said.

Shift_Ed has been helping students for years, but here's what makes next year different.

"This scholarship model ensures that 90% of our dollars go to families that make $150k or less. Within that, 40% of the money goes to families making less than $40k a year which is typically our full Pell Grant eligible students", Poteat said.

Pell grant-eligible students who've capitalized on this program in the past received an extra $30 acceleration grant, however this year, they will receive $1,250 in supplemental grants.