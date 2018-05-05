CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a debate about whether schools should continue to teach kids how to tell time.

In the United Kingdom, schools are now getting rid of analog clocks because kids just don’t know how to read them. Some are now pushing for U.S. schools to follow suit.

“Everything is so digital today; it’s not necessarily a good thing,” said Bob Piotrowski, a clockmaker and horologist at Time After Time in Indian Land. “Why are we losing our contact to our past? Why should we do that when we should preserve that?”

However, some say kids just can’t read good ol’ clocks anymore. NBC Charlotte set out to discover if that’s really true. We quizzed several kids on their analog clock skills. It wasn’t a shining success.

The truth is the analog clock might be gathering dust in 2018. Yet there are still people like Bob who aren’t giving up just yet.

“I don’t want this to die,” he said. “Time's not up. It’s not over, it’s not over 'til the bell strikes.”

