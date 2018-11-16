GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- On Thursday, the Guilford County Board of Education voted to submit a request to the state for a class size waiver on behalf of Simkins Elementary.

The school is eligible to qualify for the waiver because the student enrollment grew by more than 2 percent.

The school requested a waiver for one kindergarten classroom in particular, which is currently one student above the class size limit.

The rest of the kindergarten classrooms at the school have 23 students each.

The request has to be submitted to the state before Friday, November 30.

Jefferson Elementary qualified for a similar waiver last year.

The North Carolina General Statue 115C-301 sets the maximum classroom size for grades K-3.

