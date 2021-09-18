What's happening at my child's school? | How to handle rumors about school safety

As Triad schools deal with dangerous incidents on and around their campuses, officials said rumors being spread on social media are not helping keep students safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement and Triad school officials say rumors being spread on social media about alleged school incidents can create problems when trying to keep students safe.

On Friday, social media posts claimed a student at Western Alamance High School was stabbed. However, Alamance County Sheriff's Office officials say two students were in a fight and one cut his hand on some wiring.

"It can create a lot of chaos and a lot of fear," said Michelle Mills, the Director of Communications for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, "which is really based on misinformation or incomplete information."

Mills said people should make sure they are getting their information from officials sources, not just friends on social media.

"We don't want to continue to perpetuate misinformation and so we would always encourage them to get the information from an official capacity," said Mills.

Guilford County Schools also deals with rumors being spread across social media related to school safety. Mike Richey, the Director of Emergency Management for GCS, said if you see something on social media, tell a trusted person (i.e. teacher, administration, law enforcement) and don't share information that isn't confirmed from an official source.

"Think about when you hear it, how it makes you feel like a person when you have this concern," said Richey. "So get that problem solved quickly rather than spreading that same feeling to your friends to your family and to your fellow students."

Richey said if rumors continue to spread on social media, it just makes it harder to find true information.

"So what they do is they spread us very thin," said Richey, "because all of a sudden we’re chasing our tail, so to speak, and what happens is if, I’ve got to look five people deep to find the original post then it’s taken me that long to track down those five people, talk to them, have a conversation with them and realize where it really came from.”

But Richey says if people go to a trusted source first, it can save time and potentially protect students, staff, and others.

“The quicker we can get to that, the safer our school will be, the safer our children will be," said Richey, "and just as important, the safer they’ll feel so they can spend the day learning, rather than wasting their energy on rumors the negative activity.”

If you see troubling information on social media about school safety, Mills said contact law enforcement.

“It really does help us to understand what information is out in the public and what information we can share in turn," said Mills. "So when we’re dealing with an event or something that’s happened, it’s very helpful for residents to call in and let us know what information is being circulated, what questions do they have so that we can answer them directly and send out information to the broader community.”

Though Richey says if parents don't tell a trusted source first and just continue to share misinformation, it's no longer helpful.