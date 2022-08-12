Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year.
GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system.
GTA said free city bus access will be available for all students with a focus on high school students attending Dudley, Grimsley, Page, and Smith High Schools and the Academy at Smith.
GTA and GCS formed the partnership last year in the wake of a bus driver shortage.
GCS is working to fill bus driver positions ahead of the new school year. The district hasn't said whether all bus-riding students will still be able to ride a school bus.
GTA will offer free information sessions about bus services:
Sunday, August 14
- 2-3 p.m.
- J. Douglas Galyon Depot GTA Customer Lobby
- 236-C E. Washington Street, Greensboro
Sunday, August 21
- 2-3 p.m.
- J. Douglas Galyon Depot GTA Customer Lobby
- 236-C E. Washington Street, Greensboro
What the information sessions will cover:
- Battery-Electric bus tour
- How to ride
- Tracking your bus online
- Transit safety and security
- Q&A
Following the information sessions, attendants can take a free ride to any route. GTA representatives will ride with you on routes serving four Guilford County high schools.