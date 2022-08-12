x
Education

Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023

GTA said it will continue its partnership with Guilford County Schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year. 

GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system. 

GTA said free city bus access will be available for all students with a focus on high school students attending Dudley, Grimsley, Page, and Smith High Schools and the Academy at Smith.

GTA and GCS formed the partnership last year in the wake of a bus driver shortage. 

GCS is working to fill bus driver positions ahead of the new school year. The district hasn't said whether all bus-riding students will still be able to ride a school bus. 

GTA will offer free information sessions about bus services: 

Sunday, August 14

  • 2-3 p.m. 
  • J. Douglas Galyon Depot GTA Customer Lobby 
  • 236-C E. Washington Street, Greensboro

Sunday, August 21

  • 2-3 p.m. 
  • J. Douglas Galyon Depot GTA Customer Lobby 
  • 236-C E. Washington Street, Greensboro

What the information sessions will cover: 

  • Battery-Electric bus tour
  • How to ride
  • Tracking your bus online
  • Transit safety and security 
  • Q&A

Following the information sessions, attendants can take a free ride to any route. GTA representatives will ride with you on routes serving four Guilford County high schools. 

