Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023

GTA said it will continue its partnership with Guilford County Schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year.

GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system.

GTA said free city bus access will be available for all students with a focus on high school students attending Dudley, Grimsley, Page, and Smith High Schools and the Academy at Smith.

GTA and GCS formed the partnership last year in the wake of a bus driver shortage.

GCS is working to fill bus driver positions ahead of the new school year. The district hasn't said whether all bus-riding students will still be able to ride a school bus.

GTA will offer free information sessions about bus services:

Sunday, August 14

2-3 p.m.

J. Douglas Galyon Depot GTA Customer Lobby

236-C E. Washington Street, Greensboro

Sunday, August 21

2-3 p.m.

J. Douglas Galyon Depot GTA Customer Lobby

236-C E. Washington Street, Greensboro

What the information sessions will cover:

Battery-Electric bus tour

How to ride

Tracking your bus online

Transit safety and security

Q&A