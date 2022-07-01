The shuttles will be driven by school staff who volunteered to help and are qualified to drive a school bus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, Guilford County Schools will offer several shuttle stops to take high school students to campus.

Grimsley High School posted on Facebook over the weekend that they would be providing four shuttle bus locations.

The district later announced a plan to add more shuttle stops for various high schools.

The shuttles will only serve apartment complexes and neighborhoods where GCS data indicates there are large numbers of students who ride district school buses.

The shuttles will be driven by school staff who volunteered to help and are qualified to drive a school bus.

Students will scan their One Cards as usual when they get on the shuttle bus.

The shuttles cannot exceed capacity or make additional runs to pick up more students.

Below are the planned bus shuttle stops starting Monday.