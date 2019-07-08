HIGH POINT, N.C. — "I wish we had unity in the school and peace in the school," said Dories Patrick who came out to learn more about a proposal that has divided some in the City of High Point. That proposal calls for a study to take a look at the shape of the City's schools.

"Hey, let's get our schools back," said Mayoral Candidate Bruce Davis, "It sounds good, but people let me tell you -- you have to count the numbers you have, to look at the impact it has on our community."

Mayor Jay Wagner announced the proposal at the State of the City on July 30.

"From the school of thought I come from, you should know what you're gonna spend before you take a vote and agree to do it," said Davis.

Davis said he's concerned about the cost. Wagner said the committee will be appointed by him and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.

"They'll be asked to serve as volunteers. I do not anticipate that committee is going to have any budget whatsoever," Mayor Wagner said.

He said right now, the perception is High Point schools aren't very good, which affects who decides to live, work and grow a business in High Point.

He said a study is the first step toward changing that.

"It may come back and we may decide that things are OK the way they are. We might look at other options of what we're going to do. Only one of those might be to separate from the school system," said Wagner.

Guilford County Schools released a statement last week regarding the proposal. It said in part, "A smaller school district will eliminate the operational efficiencies that a large district can provide such as transportation and food services. This will place a greater burden on its taxpayers, further exacerbating the problem of our underfunded schools."

Mayor Wagner said he wants to have a committee to look into the issue appointed by the end of the month.