Some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools 9th graders return in-person

The district schedule allows for in-person instruction four times a month for high school students.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Some Triad 9th grade students got their first taste of what high school is really like.

They started classes in-person Monday morning at Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

"For you as a parent, how did it feel to see your 9th grader return to the classroom after almost a year?" WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked mom Monica Pask

"I mean I had tears in my eyes, I was thrilled," Pask answered.

Some freshman got face-to-face time with their teachers, depending on what cohort they're in.

The district has 9th graders going to class two days a week, every other week. In other words: four times a month.

"Some people say it's not worth it, but I think any time they're able to get with their teacher is going to be helpful," Pask said.

The rest of the high school students (grades 10-12) return for staggered in-person instruction the week of February 22.

Kate Norton's daughter is in 10th grade.

"She said 'yeah I'll take four days it's better than nothing,'" Norton explained. "It just shows you the kids are like, get me out of my house, I want to see my friends even if there are only five other kids in the classroom."

Guilford County Schools is still working on a high school reentry plan.