Southeast High School names gym after Charlotte Hornets owner, alumni

The gym was named after Fred Whitfield, a 1976 Southeast graduate as well as CEO and minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's official.

The Guilford County Board of Education approved a nomination to rename the main gym at Southeast High School after a notable alumni during a board meeting on Sept. 19.

The school board said the nomination form was signed by eight community and school leaders. The form described Whitfield as an " active supporter of Southeast High, the county, state and country."

The form also mentioned how he is an advocate for changing the lives of children from many backgrounds and instilling honorable values into them.

Southeast High will have a formal renaming ceremony during the basketball season, according to the school board.

