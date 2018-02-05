GREENSBORO, N.C. – Just a few days after the NFL draft and on National College Decision Day, Chiquita Alexander, school counselor at Southern Guilford High School, decided to give her students a taste of announcing ‘what’s next’ in front of their peers.

Towards the end of the school day, the seniors and fellow sophomores and juniors gathered in the school gymnasium for a pep rally where they’d ‘reveal’ their college.

Many of the seniors got some extra shout-outs for special recognition and scholarships.

After an exciting performance by the school’s band, Ms. Alexander told the crowd that she got the idea from the athlete signing days and commit ceremonies for athletes at different stages of their careers.

This was their chance, as normal yet outstanding scholars, to show off their college apparel and be celebrated in front of faculty and staff.

Mrs. Alexander presented each of the colleges over the microphone and the seniors would rush to the court for a high five and a picture to show off their new school’s gear.

From Guilford Tech to Wake Forest University, the diversity in the academic paths and drive to obtain college education showed.

Taylor Bryant will be attending UNC-Charlotte in the fall and wants to major in Nursing.

“It’s just exciting to show all the people the school you’re going to and just share that camaraderie with your other classmates,” Bryant said.

Ayana and Adrien Cholula, twin siblings in Southern Guilford’s class of 2018, will both attend UNCG in the fall.

“You always see the sports people sign, but you never see the people that are just going for academics sign so it’s kinda cool to everyone!” Ayana said.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Adrien shared. “I didn’t know that many people were going to UNCG!”

The twins’ move-in day is August 9, just a day after their birthday. Ayana wants to major in Education and Adrien in Fashion Design.

Brandie and Brooke Henderson, another set of twins in the junior class, say it’s bittersweet to see their senior friends leave, but very motivating to watch them rush the court on College Reveal Day.

“It’s hard to see them go because we basically grew up with them,” Brooke said.

Her sister Brandie says, “It hurts when we see they’re going to do big things, but it’s like, ‘No, don’t leave!”

The pep rally also celebrated two seniors that committed to serving in the military and the opportunity of earning academic scholarships in the future through their service.

Copyright 2017 WFMY