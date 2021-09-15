Two Randolph County schools switch to remote learning as COVID-19 creates staffing issues

Southwestern Randolph Middle School and Eastern Randolph High School will switch to remote learning through Friday, September 24.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two Randolph County schools are switching to remote learning now through Friday, September 24.

Southwestern Randolph Middle School and Eastern Randolph High School made the announcement Tuesday night. The schools' principals said COVID-19 issues on their campuses are creating staffing problems.

Both schools posted on their Facebook pages the switch to remote learning is due to "the reduced number of staff members available to operate the school with face-to-face instruction as a result of COVID-19 issues on the school's campus."

Students at both schools will be back in classrooms on Monday, September 27, according to the schools' principals.

For Southwestern Randolph Middle students: Chromebooks can be picked up on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. We're working to get more information on when Eastern Randolph High School students can pick up devices.

The middle school also has a sign-up sheet for students who need to pick up meals each day.

Southwestern Randolph Middle's principal said sports will continue as long as student-athletes aren't quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Here's the full message from Southwestern Randolph Middle School:

“Parents of Southwestern Randolph Middle School,

This is Michael Crider. I am calling to inform you that due to the reduced number of staff members available to operate the school with face-to-face instruction as a result of COVID-19 issues on the school's campus, the school system has decided to place Southwestern Randolph Middle School on remote instruction starting on 9/15/21 through the end of the day on 9/24/21. As a result, face-to-face instruction will resume for all students on 9/27/21. If you have any health concerns regarding this matter, I encourage you to contact your healthcare provider or Randolph County Public Health.

Please know that our school system has followed all of the directives of Randolph County Public Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff members on the school's campus.

Your continued efforts to help our school monitor your child’s health conditions in relation to COVID-19 are greatly appreciated. I greatly appreciate your continued support of our school."

Here's the full message from Eastern Randolph High School:

"Parents of Eastern Randolph High School,

This is Susan Chappell, Principal of Eastern Randolph High School. I am calling to inform you that due to the reduced number of staff members available to operate the school with face-to-face instruction as a result of COVID-19 issues on the school's campus, the school system has decided to place Eastern Randolph High School on remote instruction starting on 9/15/21 through the end of the day on 9/24/21. As a result, face-to-face instruction will resume for all students on 9/27/21. If you have any health concerns regarding this matter, I encourage you to contact your healthcare provider or Randolph County Public Health.

Please know that our school system has followed all of the directives of Randolph County Public Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff members on the school's campus.