Head of International Civil Rights Center and Museum says Lt. Gov is 'totally wrong' about racism education standards

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson had blasted possible changes to social studies standards to teach systemic racism.

Happening right now, the state board of education is considering a hotly debated topic that would impact what your kids learn in school. They're considering changing social studies classes to teach more about racism.

But the state's lieutenant governor is blasting the idea.

In response to last Summer's Black Lives Matter demonstrations, some called for North Carolina to change their social studies curriculum to officially teach systemic racism, systemic discrimination, and gender identity. But Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson disagrees. On his website, he says the proposed changes are "political in nature, undermine our unity, and indoctrinate our students against our great country."

"They point to calling our nation systemically racist. And I'm diametrically opposed to that," Robinson said.



The head of The International Civil Rights Center and Museum, John Swaine, says Robinson is wrong.

"Totally, totally wrong. Kids need to understand systemic racism. For far too long we put our heads in the sand and ignored major issues," said. Swaine.

In fact, for years, the museum has raised money to bring students from across our state on field trips to learn lessons about racists systems such as Jim Crow laws, redlining, and segregation.

"This didn't just happen overnight. It's been a long-brewing issue. It's a social ill in our country. And we should teach others about it. We want our students here in this state to be smart about these issues and we want them to lead for the 21st century," said Swaine.