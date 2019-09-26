GREENSBORO, N.C. — At Johnson Street Global Studies (JSGS), a Kindergarten - 8th Grade magnet school in High Point, N.C., the school is in the middle of "Start With Hello" week. The Guilford County Schools program encourages students and faculty to take initiative in their relationships, in hopes of creating more inclusive environments at schools in the district.

"It's important to be kind to everybody," said Addison, a 3rd grader at Johnson Street Global, "that's just the way it should be!"

JSGS is one of the rising stars in Guilford County Schools (GCS). Last week, the school won the "Exceeded Growth Expectations" award among GCS schools for the 2018-19 calendar. It's also one of the top-30 most diverse schools in North Carolina, according to diversity statistics from Niche.

Rhonda Blackburn, a counselor at JSGS, worked to expand this year's 'Start With Hello' activities at the school.

“It’s so important for kids to reach out to others and to feel like one big family and that we’re inclusive and we include others and we’re more intentional about being kind," she said.

This week students have been given goals aimed towards fostering a welcoming environment. On Wednesday, they were tasked, no matter their age, to introduce themselves to two other students they may not know. Every day this week, teachers will take time to instruct their classes on kindness and reaching out to potentially isolated classmates.

The program integrates into the total-wellness care the school emphasizes. The Johnson Street Global Studies counseling services regularly visits with students to teach positive mental health self-care, offering children personal and social skills to carry with them outside of school.

“It’s just encouraged us to be intentional about treating others with kindness. Recognize those students when they’re alone. Or overall encouraging one another," Blackburn said, "it’s been a really positive feel.”

