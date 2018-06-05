WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Teachers requested it and now it’s happening!

Monday, May 7, State Superintendent Mark Johnson will introduce new literacy initiatives at Cook Literacy Model School, 920 11th Street, NW Winston-Salem.

The new initiatives were made possible by requests Johnson heard from teachers during a statewide listening tour.

In addition to the new initiatives, Johnson will also kick off Teacher Appreciation Week.

