School district could close 3 schools in Stokes County

Stokes County Schools are looking to shut down a few of its elementary schools.

The district currently could shut down 3 of its 10 elementary schools.

The school board said it received an ultimatum from the county earlier this year —close schools or lose more funding.

The district said it took nearly $3 million in budget cuts this year.

It currently plans to close Pinnacle, Pine Hall, and Lawsonville Elementary, but hasn't made a final decision yet.

One of the reasons listed was poor conditions.

Pictures inside Pinnacle and Pine Hall Elementary, highlight issues like exposed pipes, mounted lights, and no fire alarms. (See the PDF below for pictures)

A school report found two of the schools will soon need drastic overhauls to safely operate. Many people attended the public meeting and spoke against the proposal.

"We are parents who like to have our options. When I say options, I mean the God-given right to send our children to whatever school we so choose. I think the politicians in this county are about to make the biggest mistake that a politician can make," one Stokes County Schools parent shared.

The school district also said that elementary schools are nowhere close to operating near capacity, and reassigning students wouldn't overburden teachers.

It's not clear when the district could make a final decision.

