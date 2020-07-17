x
Stokes County Schools will begin school year with remote learning

After two weeks, students will transition on September 8 to an A-B day schedule.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County Schools announced it will begin the new academic year with remote learning.

Students will conduct remote learning for the first two weeks of school. After two weeks, students will transition on September 8 to an A-B day schedule.

Parents will also have the option to enroll their child in a remote learning only program. Online enrollment will begin on July 21. Find out more about plans and enrollment.

