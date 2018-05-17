RALEIGH, N.C. -- Leave it to thousands of creative and highly frustrated teachers to brainstorm ways to drive home their message to state lawmakers.
You could say these teachers got an “A” for effort and an “A +” in creativity for the thousands of signs they brought to Raleigh.
When you put pen to paper or markers to poster board, there’s nothing that can stop your voice from being heard.
In fact, one sign just made us revert to second grade as it read, “Don’t make me use my teacher voice.”
Even librarians couldn’t keep quiet in Raleigh while joining the rally.
PE teachers had a message of their own holding up a sign reading, “NCAA, Do you have any balls? Because our PE classes don’t. Fund our schools.”
And something just doesn’t add up for these teachers when it comes to lack of money for school supplies. No, matter how smart you are in math.
One sign read, “I’m 40 years old and my mom still buys me school supplies.”
Another sign read, “Straight Outta: Copies, Glue Sticks, Tissues, and Pencils.”
Then there’s the issue of class size.
A teacher held up a sign reading, “Speed Limit 35, not class size.”
We also found lots of creative signs on Twitter.
These teachers prove they're not just tough in the classroom but they're tough on lawmakers.
