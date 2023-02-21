Person cut with a piece of glass on High Point's campus, police say

Police said they received a report about a stabbing on High Point University's campus, but the victim was actually cut with a piece of glass.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man cut a student with a piece of glass at High Point University Saturday, police say.

An off-duty High Point officer at High Point University was notified about a reported stabbing in the 700 block of Greek Circle around 9:18 p.m.

Although it was reported as a stabbing, the 22-year-old victim was actually cut with a piece of glass. They were taken to the hospital with an arm injury that required stitches.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.