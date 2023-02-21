x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Person cut with a piece of glass on High Point's campus, police say

Police said they received a report about a stabbing on High Point University's campus, but the victim was actually cut with a piece of glass.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man cut a student with a piece of glass at High Point University Saturday, police say. 

An off-duty High Point officer at High Point University was notified about a reported stabbing in the 700 block of Greek Circle around 9:18 p.m.

Although it was reported as a stabbing, the 22-year-old victim was actually cut with a piece of glass. They were taken to the hospital with an arm injury that required stitches. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford County students have another option besides college

Before You Leave, Check This Out