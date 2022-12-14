Hundreds of students receive Christmas presents from local church in Greensboro

The church does this every year to bring a little joy right before Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas joy is overflowing at Bessemer Elementary School in Greensboro.

the students are getting their presents early, but they're not from Santa.

WFMY News 2s Amber Lake was there Wednesday as church members were spreading holiday cheer.

The church is also providing meals to families with almost 800 people feeling the Christmas spirit tonight.

As the elves of Calvary Christian Center in Greensboro prepared to make a special delivery.

"It's going to bring a lot of joy a lot of excitement. We've had a full of excitement around this event throughout the entire week so far, our students are very excited to be here. Our families are appreciative."

The church chooses one school a year to bless with presents, bikes, and food.. you name it.

"To see a child get a bike that might not otherwise get a bicycle or to see a child get a gift and to see the excitement on their faces it's life-transforming and so if we can transform someone's life, it's beneficial to us, and it makes us accountable to the work that we are called to do in the community.

"Some of our students. This may be their holiday experience this year unfortunately so we're just excited."

It's a great time for students and families.

"I think it's a chance for people to have Joy they may not have joy otherwise, I believe it's an opportunity for people to come together and fellowship and just share the love so it's a great time for them. That's a great time for us."