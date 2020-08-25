Students test positive for COVID-19 at Cornerstone Charter Academy

In a letter to parents, the school said a parent tested positive for the virus after bringing their kids to school last week.

In a letter to parents, the school said a parent tested positive for the virus after bringing their kids to school last week. The students passed screening protocols to enter the building but tests later confirmed they too were positive.

The school’s director said students, teachers and other staffed followed guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing. The school is contacting parents to alert them. School leaders said the school was deep-cleaned and disinfected.