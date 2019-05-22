LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — While you may be planning a long holiday weekend with family, students in Lancaster County will be spending Memorial Day in class.

That's because its a regularly scheduled calendar day. The federal holiday honoring our fallen soldiers will be business as usual at schools.

"It's surprising, and it is not a good thing."

It's not a last minute makeup day either. Memorial Day has been on the calendar as a regular school day ever since teachers voted they wanted class to be in session.

"My dad was in World War II, and my husband was in the Vietnam War, and I think that children don't know enough about civics."

"I think they should not have classes."

"I think it should be a holiday for the children as well as the adults because it's a national holiday. I think it's very important."

Hundreds of parents took to social media -- vowing to keep their kids at home.

"I really think that staying home on Memorial Day is an important thing to spend with family and to really talk about and think about why we're celebrating this holiday."

Lancaster County's superintendent said teachers decide on the school calendar every year and have a goal of finishing the school year before the start of June.

Dr. Jonathan Phipps said they'll use the school day to teach kids about the day's history and the importance.

Parents said they should be doing that at home.

"They can't spend the whole day teaching about Memorial Day. Time spent with family is so much more important."

The teachers apparently stood by their decision because they've already voted by an overwhelming 70% to have school on Memorial Day next year as well.

