Summit School celebrates 90 years in Winston-Salem

The school is celebrating its founding and 90th year anniversary this week.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Summit School in Winston-Salem is celebrating its 90th anniversary with the donation of its 900th bicycle through the Twin City Bike Collective (TCBC).

TCBC was founded through the school's Idea Shop, which is an umbrella for current and future student curriculum projects related to business, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The school has been an innovative educational pioneer in the Winston-Salem community since 1933.

Not only is it an unique school that serves traditional learners but, through its Triad Division, it is one of only two institutions in North Carolina with Orton-Gillingham accreditation to address the specialized learning requirements of children with dyslexia.

"This is an incredibly innovative and entrepreneurial community and this school cultivates in children the capacity to be and do that and we're proud to be part of it -- and grateful," Head of School, Michael Ebeling said.