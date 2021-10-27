Surry Co. School board votes to end mask mandate

The district says it is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the schools. Masks will still be required on the bus.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Schools is ending its mask mandate for staff and students, becoming the first Triad school district to do so.

The Surry County School board voted Friday to get rid of the rule for middle and high schools, starting Monday, November 1. Masks will still be strongly encouraged, but they won't be required.

Elementary schools will no longer require masks starting Wednesday, December 1.

The district said COVID-19 cases are now appearing more isolated in the schools instead of widespread. The district also said they've seen a decrease in the overall COVID-19 case count at schools for the past five out of six weeks.