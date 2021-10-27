x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Surry Co. School board votes to end mask mandate

The district says it is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the schools. Masks will still be required on the bus.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Schools is ending its mask mandate for staff and students, becoming the first Triad school district to do so. 

The Surry County School board voted Friday to get rid of the rule for middle and high schools, starting Monday, November 1. Masks will still be strongly encouraged, but they won't be required. 

Masks will still be required on the bus. 

Elementary schools will no longer require masks starting Wednesday, December 1. 

The district said COVID-19 cases are now appearing more isolated in the schools instead of widespread. The district also said they've seen a decrease in the overall COVID-19 case count at schools for the past five out of six weeks. 

PREVIOUS: All Triad school districts now requiring masks | Full List

Related Articles

On Friday, the SCS Board of Education voted to implement new masking procedures beginning for middle/ high students on...

Posted by Surry County Schools on Monday, October 25, 2021

In Other News

New High Point partnership preparing children for success in school