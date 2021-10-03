Surry County Schools to increase in-person learning for students

School board members voted unanimously Monday for students to return to five days a week beginning April 12.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Board of Education approved a plan Monday night to increase in-person learning for students.

School leaders said elementary students will return to in-person learning five days a week with middle and high school students, cohort A and cohort B, alternating Fridays.