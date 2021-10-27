Surry Co. Schools updates mask procedures

Whether a school requires masks will depend on how many students and staff are in quarantine or isolation.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: This is a correction from a previous story.

The Surry County School board voted Friday to implement new masking procedures beginning for middle and high school students on Monday, November 1. The mask status will be decided, school by school.

The district says when a single school building has more than 5% of its population in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19, masks will be required until that rate drops below 5% for two straight weeks.

The new masking procedure will take effect for elementary schools starting in December.

Masks will still be required on buses.

The district says regardless of a school's mask status, masks will still be strongly encouraged.

The district said COVID-19 cases are now appearing more isolated in the schools instead of widespread. The district also said they've seen a decrease in the overall COVID-19 case count at schools for the past five out of six weeks.