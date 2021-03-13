Surry County students returning to in-person classes 5 days a week

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County School System announced Friday all K-12 students will officially start learning five days of week starting April.
Officials said all K-12 students will start learning five days a week starting Monday, April 12.
School officials students currently being served through remote learning will retain that instructional option or are invited to return to in-person instruction.
“One year ago, none of us had any idea we would be in this position. Now, one year later, we are on the cusp of getting our students back to in-person learning five days per week,” Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent said. “I am so excited we will have all of our students in our schools and classrooms full-time very soon."