'Suspicious' package arrives at Carter High in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police are investigating a situation where they said a "suspicious" package arrived at a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers and the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a suspicious package call at the Carter High School located at 851 Highland Court Monday.

School district officials said police an envelope with a white powdery substance addressed to the principal.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said there was a large police and fire department presence in the area as the investigation is completed.

The school staff and school security director are on the scene and aware of the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.