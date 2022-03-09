It's tax time! You can hire Burlington high school students to file your return

Students at Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington are certified tax professionals and helping community members file their taxes.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tax season is fully underway and there are now 40 days left to get them done. If you're looking for some help, students at Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington want to dive into the numbers.

"They had a lot of trust in me which is kind of scary," Nayeli Vargas Vanegas, junior, said.

"They were shocked to hear I was doing taxes. That a 16-year-old was doing taxes. They didn't believe it at first," Jonathan Sanchez, junior, said. Sanchez was talking about when he told his parents what he'd be doing.

Nayeli, Jonathan and Natalie are 3 of the 40 students in the Academy of Finance program that includes accounting at Walter M. Williams High School. Through their classes and tests, they have become certified to file taxes. They had to pass 3 tests to get that certification.

"It's been one of the most rewarding programs that I've been able to be a part of," Mary Margaret Harris, Academy of Finance director, said.

Harris said their high school is one of a handful across the nation that is a part of the volunteer income tax assistance program sponsored by the IRS.

"It's pretty incredible to see the students grow from the nervous accounting student into a tax professional by the end of the program," Harris said.

While all three agree a career in accounting seems pretty taxing, they said they know this skill will pay off in the long run.

"Because I did this in high school and it was my first time legitimately doing taxes, it felt kind of amazing because these people really trust me to do this for them. I don't think that is something that a lot of juniors and seniors in high school," Natalie Maldonado Lopez, senior, said.

"It was a good opportunity to learn that and to be able to do it myself," Sanchez said.