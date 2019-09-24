REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Ms. Adrianne Hensley isn’t your average teacher. In fact, she goes above and beyond just to start the day off right with her students.

The 6th-grade match teacher at Reidsville Middle leaves it up to the students to decide how they want to greet her. There are three options on the wall including a heart, a pair of hands, and one to dance. She then lets the students pick which one they feel like they need to greet her. Ms. Hensley doesn’t mind showing off her moves, giving a lot of fist bumps, and even more hugs.

Ms. Hensley is also the current teacher of the year of Rockingham County Schools. Way to go Ms. Hensley!

