Teacher Appreciation Week: Mcdonald's giving away free drinks, tea, or hot coffee to educators

McDonald's is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12. Educators can receive a free beverage with no purchase necessary.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This freebie will have all the teachers saying "I'm Lovin' it!"

It's teacher appreciation week and McDonald's is looking to give away some FREE drinks for our hardworking educators.

All teachers and educators can receive their coffee or soft drink from May 8-12 with a valid school ID, no purchase is necessary.

This offer is available at McDonald's restaurants in the Triad area.

We would like to send a special thank you to all the teachers across the Triad area!

