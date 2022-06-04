Teacher pay could change

A drafted proposal could change how much teacher's are paid based on licenses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC State Board of Education is meeting over the next two days to discuss a draft proposal that could impact how much teachers get paid.

With this draft, there is a lot of confusion. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to the NC Department of Public Instruction and has the five things you need to know.

1. What exactly does this proposal mean?

NCDPI says the drafted licensure model will create a ladder of career options for teachers.

"It allows us to support current teachers through better compensation and advancement opportunities, while also recruiting more teachers in the profession," NCDI said.

2. How will this impact teachers long-term?

"The draft model helps support the growth and development of early-career teachers by pairing them with highly-effective educators already established within the profession," NCDPI said.

3. Will this impact all teachers?

Yes, it will.

The plan calls for seven levels of teachers with four levels of licensure, from apprentice teachers (starting at around $30,000/year) up to advanced teachers ($72,000). To move up the ranks, teachers must demonstrate effectiveness.

4. Will a decision be made soon?

No, this is one of many drafts. NCDPI is asking for feedback and refining the model.

5. There have been rumors circulating that a teachers pay will now be based on their students tests scores.

NCDPI said this isn’t true.

"In the draft proposal, EVAAS can be used at any license level as evidence of teacher effectiveness and for advancement to the next level, but in no case is it (testing) the only option," NCDPI said.

It is the goal of the State to have a proposal for the General Assembly for its 2023 long legislative session.