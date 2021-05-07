Teacher's Assistant named GCS Employee of the Month

Wanda Turner has spent the last 31 years working at Wiley Elementary school and will retire in June.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There was a Friday morning surprise at Wiley Elementary School in Greensboro for Kindergarten Teacher’s Assistant Wanda Turner.

She was awarded May Employee of the Month out of 10,000 Guilford County Schools employees.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Turner said.

“I am really. I’m surprised, overwhelmed. It’s shocking.”

Turner has spent the last 31 years working at Wiley Elementary school and will retire in June.

“I’ve enjoyed working here at Wiley,” Tuner said.

“I know people say, ‘This is the only school you’ve worked for 31 years?’ Yes, because I enjoy getting up in the morning and coming every morning.”

More than 25 people nominated Turner for the recognition including Kindergarten Teacher Kiarra Styles.

Styles has worked with Turner for the past seven years.

“She goes above and beyond,” Styles said.

“She doesn’t hesitate to do anything that you ask of her. No matter how small or big the task is. She loves working with the students.”

As students and staff prepare for Turner’s retirement, she said this isn’t the last Wiley will see of her.

“I’m just that type of person,” Tuner said.

“I can’t just sit at home. I don’t have any children so these are my children, so I will come back.”