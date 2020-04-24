NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Teachers and students have no choice but to continue accessing school work online after Governor Cooper announced public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Teachers said the adjustment was challenging at first, but they're adapting.

"It’s been a learning process for all of us. I think the first couple weeks it was a little overwhelming because we didn’t know how to do any of it so we all strained ourselves then I got support from Asheboro City Schools," said Erica Rosencrans, a teacher in Asheboro.

Rosencrans is working to balance not only her student's schoolwork, but her own child's who is homeschooled.

"That’s been challenging," she said, "I still get my hours in and I still work every day and to be with my son and technically homeschooling him and also balancing school it’s been difficult but you know we just get up every day and we do it."

Schools across the Triad started online learning in March.

Guilford County Schools is utilizing a program called Canvas, where students will be able to access lessons and ask their teachers questions.

At Alamance-Burlington Chromebooks were handed out to all high school students, and lower grades were sent home with homework packets back in March.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County students is using an online home school portal called Power School. They have step by step instructions and help on their school website.

As many parents and teachers still try and work through the twists and turns of online learning, many don't expect the school year to go back to normal next year.

"I think most of us are looking forward to the future in August, what’s gonna happen for that," said Rosencrans, "I expect there’s going to be more strict policies on checking for sick kids and I don’t think anyone can really predict because we don’t know where the virus will be at."

