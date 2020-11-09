Ten additional learning centers opening in Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools is opening ten additional learning centers for children who cannot learn at home due to lack of internet.

Guilford County Schools is opening ten additional learning centers to help students who can not learn at home due to a lack of internet access. There will now be 23 total learning centers of this kind in the district.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, the new centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning.

Students at the centers can use the district’s high-speed internet capabilities to access digital content and complete assignments. Students at the center will be able to access live, online instruction provided by their teachers.

While the service is free, advanced registration is required.

"It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis but preference is given to students who do not have broadband connectivity at home," Chief Academic Officer Dr. Whitney Oakley said.

The centers also will provide breakfast and lunch for students, but there will be no bus transportation.

"This is not intended to be school," Dr. Oakley stated. "We don’t have teachers delivering direct instruction, we have kids on a computer. This is about 30-60 kids per site and we know we have schools with 1,700 kids. This is a lot different than just reopening schools."

While adult supervision will be provided by the district, the learning centers are not offering child care or any form of individual or group instruction, GCS officials said. Center supervisors will help students access and navigate Canvas and other GCS applications.

The ten new learning centers will be located at the following schools:

Hairston Middle

Smith High

Academy at Lincoln

Southern High

Oak Hill Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Rankin Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Triangle Lake Elementary

Allen Jay Middle

GCS opened the first 13 learning centers on Aug. 31.