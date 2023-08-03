Winchester-Potters Elementary School principal Robyn Brandy informed parents Tuesday that a student brought laced candies and distributed them to classmates.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A fifth-grader at Winchester-Potters Elementary School in West Seneca reportedly brought THC-laced candy to school earlier this week and distributed the candies to classmates.

On Tuesday, a viewer shared an email with 2 On Your Side sent from Winchester-Potters principal Robyn Brandy to all fifth-grade parents stating that the elementary became aware of the matter toward the end and launched an internal investigation.

There were also reports of students being taken to the hospital, but a spokesperson for the school informed 2 On Your Side that those reports are false.

The spokesperson shared a statement saying: “We will remain vigilant and increase our education efforts to both children and their families regarding the presence and storage of now legal THC candy in households and the community. The prevalence of easily available and legal THC candy in the community means that the spillover to schools was inevitable, but it will not be tolerated.”

To address this increased prevalence as legal cannabis dispensaries are soon set to open in Western New York, the administration said in a separate email that it is planning to host an event with the school's resource officer and social workers to have an open dialogue and address any questions and concerns parents have related to cannabis.

They will also be offering a Cannabis 101 presentation hosted by Horizon Health Services that focuses on the overall risk and effects of THC.

It is still unknown the student’s intentions and how they were able to get access to the candies in the first place, but the school district says it is investigating the situation.