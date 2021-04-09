Thursday Deputies found a gun in a backpack at Mt. Tabor High School

An anonymous tip received by an SRO and WS/FCS Administration led to the recovery of a handgun at Mount Tabor High School.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a School Resource Officer found a handgun in a student's backpack at Mount Tabor High School.

Investigators said the school received an anonymous tip leading to the administration recovering the gun.

Police said in a release that the student is a juvenile and will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus.

“We want to thank the community for their continuous support as well as the men and women that are working tirelessly 24/7 to prevent gun violence in our County. We are committed and determined to change the atmosphere; we do not accept nor expect this narrative to continue. We must continue to work diligently together to ensure our most valuable resources, our students and teachers, are safe. Without our teachers, we are an uneducated society,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.

Investigators said no one was injured.

This is the third weapon found on school campuses in the WS/FCS district. Another gun was found Sept. 8 at Parkland High School, another on Sept. 21 at Reynolds High School and the other Thursday at Mount Tabor High.