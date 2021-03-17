Thomasville Board of Education has approved grades 6-12 to move to Plan A

TCS Board of Ed approved grades 6-12 to move to PLAN A beginning April 19, 2021. Students on TRAIL may remain; link will post on 3/18/21 for changes. Those not enrolled in TRAIL will be expected on campus M-Th/Fridays remote. Dr. Gentry's Q & A meetings at https://t.co/soJLaovbHC pic.twitter.com/AfW1g8Hgbg