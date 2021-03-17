x
Thomasville Board of Education has approved grades 6-12 to move to Plan A

The plan will go into place beginning April 19, 2021.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Board of Education has approved grades 6-12 to move to Plan A beginning April 19, 2021. 

According to the Twitter post from Thomasville City Schools, students on TRAIL may remain. 

"Students on TRAIL may remain; link will post on 3/18/21 for changes. Those not enrolled in TRAIL will be expected on campus M-Th/Fridays remote."

This plan:

  • requires mask-wearing, temperature checks, and screening
  • allows for face to face learning Monday-Thursday each week
  • Fridays remain remote learning days for all of PreK-12
  • reduces requirements for social distancing
  • maintains cleaning protocols
  • limits visitors
  • no large group gatherings such as assemblies, pep rallies, etc.

